Winners of 2025 Irish Journalism Awards Announced

The winners of the 2025 Irish Journalism Awards, supported by Google News Initiative, and in association with Newsbrands Ireland, have been announced at an awards luncheon at the Round Room in Dublin’s Mansion House.

The industry awards were hosted by broadcaster Matt Cooper with members of the Journalism Awards independent judging panel announcing the winners. Entry to the awards was open to any work published in print, online, video, or audio from national newspapers or digital news members of The Press Council of Ireland with a focus on national/ international news.

Special Guest at the Awards, Minister for Justice, Home Affairs and Migration, Jim O’Callaghan TD said: “I was very pleased to address the Irish Journalism Awards today hosted by NewsBrands Ireland. The global media landscape has become more polarised and the social media landscape even more so. Therefore, fact based journalism has never been more important in today’s world of misinformation and disinformation. I congratulate the nominees and winners and wish them continued success.”

A total of 23 category awards were announced, and the prestigious overall Journalist of the Year award was presented to Sally Hayden of The Irish Times .

Google News Initiative continues in 2025 as the awards Gold Sponsor along with category sponsor Amazon

Announcing the Journalist of the Year winner for 2025, on behalf of the members of the independent judging panel, Claire Grady, Chair of the Judging Panel, said that: “These awards showcase excellence in journalism in Ireland today. The winners, and indeed those who made the shortlists, have proven themselves masters of their craft. They bring important issues to public attention, give voice to people not usually listened to, hold power to account and, sometimes, entertain us. The journalists honoured here show that in a world of noise and fierce competition for attention, they can be counted upon to be trustworthy, accountable and reliable sources of news, and commentary..”

Speaking about the awards Ann Marie Lenihan, CEO of Newsbrands said: “In an era of noise, spin and outright misinformation, real journalism stands as a bulwark against the destruction of truth and the lies that are undermining democracies across the globe. At NewsBrands, we’re proud of the courage and integrity of our own journalists as they continue to tell the stories that matter, challenge power, and expose the falsehoods that seek to shape our future. It’s an honour to celebrate that enduring commitment to real independent journalism through these awards and celebrate the talented journalists, editorial teams, and news publishers, who remain dedicated to investing in and supporting high quality journalism.”

Addressing the Awards, Hayley Cochrane Director of News Partnerships UK/ Northern Europe Google News Initiative also added: “The Google News Initiative is delighted to continue our partnership with the Irish Journalism Awards, celebrating the vital role of journalism. Ireland is fortunate to have such dedicated and talented journalists consistently delivering exceptional reporting to the public. These awards serve as a powerful tribute to their indispensable work. The Google News Initiative remains committed to fostering a thriving Irish media landscape and I am looking forward congratulating all the incredible winners this year.”

The winners of the 2025 Irish Journalism Awards are as follows:

Arts Journalism & Criticism 2025

Rosita Boland

The Irish Times

Business Journalist 2025

Killian Woods

The Business Post

Columnist (Broadsheet/Compact) 2025

Rosin Ingle

The Irish Times

Columnist (Popular) 2025

Brenda Power

Irish Daily Mail

Crime Journalist 2025

Michael O’Toole

Irish Daily Star/ Irish Daily Mirror

Campaigning Journalism 2025

Michael O’Farrell

Irish Mail on Sunday/Irish Daily Mail

Front Page 2025

EAU DANNY BOY

The Irish Sun

Headline 2025

“The Family that Preys Together”

The Irish Sun on Sunday

Magazine of the Year 2025

Vickie Maye & Nicole Glennon

Irish Examiner Weekend

Digital Innovation of the Year 2025

North Star

The Business Post Team

The Business Post

Features (Broadsheet/Compact) 2025

Sally Hayden

The Irish Times

Features (Popular) 2025

Jenny Friel

Irish Daily Mail

Investigative Journalism 2025

John Mooney

The Sunday Times

Foreign Coverage 2025

Sally Hayden

The Irish Times

News Reporter 2025

Ken Foxe

Freelance / The Irish Times

Political Journalist 2025

John Mooney

The Sunday Times

Best Video Journalism 2025

Chris Maddaloni

The Irish Times

Young Journalist 2025

Conor O’Carroll

The Journal Investigates

Podcast of the Year 2025

John Lee

Irish Mail on Sunday/Irish Daily Mail

Scoop 2025

Michael O’Toole

Irish Daily Star/ Irish Daily Mirror

Showbiz Journalist 2025

Eugene Masterson

Sunday World

Sports Writer (Broadsheet/Compact) 2025

Ian O’Riordan

The Irish Times

Sports Writer (Popular/Tabloid) 2025

Derek Foley

Irish Daily Star/Irish Daily Mirror

Journalist of the Year 2025

Sally Hayden

The Irish Times