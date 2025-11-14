The Public House Rolls Out Integrated Campaign for Dublin Landmark

DUBLIN — The Public House has developed a comprehensive brand identity for Bolands Mills as the historic Dublin landmark undergoes transformation into a mixed-use cultural and commercial destination.

The Dublin agency delivered strategy, design and communications work for the project, creating a visual system that combines the site’s industrial heritage with contemporary design elements.

According to the agency, the rebrand centres on a logo inspired by the building’s distinctive facade, designed to work across formats from large-scale signage to digital applications. .

In addition, the agency created a colour palette that deliberately contrasts with the site’s original brickwork, alongside custom brand shapes drawn from architectural details found throughout the property. “The design approach pairs archival references with contemporary photography to reflect the site’s evolution,” it said.

“Getting the opportunity to work on the branding for Bolands Mills has been an absolute privilege,” said Eimear O’Sullivan, creative director and head of design at The Public House. “The entire team was deeply invested, driven by a genuine passion to create design solutions worthy of this iconic landmark, honouring its rich history while celebrating its future.”

“Bolands Mills is one of the most exciting developments to happen in Dublin in decades,” said Kerrie Sweeney, managing director at The Public House. “We loved working with our wonderful clients to capture that sense of pride and possibility while keeping it rooted in the character of the city.”

Credits

Creative Agency: The Public House

Creative Director, Head of Design: Eimear O’Sullivan

Senior Designer/Production Lead: Trevor Nolan

Midweight Designer: Molly Devlin

Motion Designer: Kevin Hughes

Head of Strategy: Sarah Walsh

Account Director: Rebecca Mullen

Managing Director: Kerrie Sweeney

Executive Creative Director: Rob Maguire

Media Agency: Digital Impact

Media Strategy & Planning: Declan Kelly

Media Account Director: Jane Daly

Client: Bolands Mills

Marketing & Communications Manager: Harriet Mansergh

Marketing & Communications Manager: Kalle Ryan

Programme Manager: Rachael Miller

Bolands Mills Marketing Manager: Aoife Brady