The Public House Rolls Out Integrated Campaign for Dublin Landmark

DUBLIN — The Public House has developed a comprehensive brand identity for Bolands Mills as the historic Dublin landmark undergoes transformation into a mixed-use cultural and commercial destination.
The Dublin agency delivered strategy, design and communications work for the project, creating a visual system that combines the site’s industrial heritage with contemporary design elements.
According to the agency, the rebrand centres on a logo inspired by the building’s distinctive facade, designed to work across formats from large-scale signage to digital applications. .
In addition, the agency created a colour palette that deliberately contrasts with the site’s original brickwork, alongside custom brand shapes drawn from architectural details found throughout the property. “The design approach pairs archival references with contemporary photography to reflect the site’s evolution,” it said.
“Getting the opportunity to work on the branding for Bolands Mills has been an absolute privilege,” said Eimear O’Sullivan, creative director and head of design at The Public House. “The entire team was deeply invested, driven by a genuine passion to create design solutions worthy of this iconic landmark, honouring its rich history while celebrating its future.”
“Bolands Mills is one of the most exciting developments to happen in Dublin in decades,” said Kerrie Sweeney, managing director at The Public House. “We loved working with our wonderful clients to capture that sense of pride and possibility while keeping it rooted in the character of the city.”
Credits
Creative Agency: The Public House
Creative Director, Head of Design: Eimear O’Sullivan
Senior Designer/Production Lead: Trevor Nolan
Midweight Designer: Molly Devlin
Motion Designer: Kevin Hughes
Head of Strategy: Sarah Walsh
Account Director: Rebecca Mullen
Managing Director: Kerrie Sweeney
Executive Creative Director: Rob Maguire
Media Agency: Digital Impact
Media Strategy & Planning: Declan Kelly
Media Account Director: Jane Daly
Client: Bolands Mills
Marketing & Communications Manager: Harriet Mansergh
Marketing & Communications Manager: Kalle Ryan
Programme Manager: Rachael Miller
Bolands Mills Marketing Manager: Aoife Brady