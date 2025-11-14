Aedamar Howlett Named Chair of MII AIM Awards Jury for 2026

Marketing veteran brings FMCG expertise and global leadership experience to Ireland’s premier marketing awards

Aedamar Howlett has been appointed chair of the MII’s AIM Awards jury, taking over from Colin Gordon who has held the position since 2021.

As chair, Howlett will sit on all 24 juries and personally assess every presentation when the 2026 awards open for entries on November 21.

Howlett brings extensive FMCG sector experience from both Irish and international markets, having worked in various senior marketing roles with the Coca Cola Company over the last 30 years.

“Aedamar is a distinguished global leader with an exceptional record at executive level, recognised for her strategic acumen and expertise spanning marketing, commercial and general management leadership roles,” said Shane McGonigle, CEO of MII. “These traits make Aedamar the ideal choice for this critically important role.”

McGonigle emphasized that Howlett’s inclusive leadership style would benefit award entrants facing the demanding in-person judging process. “Aedamar’s leadership style is defined by a passion for empowering people, and we are confident that her inclusiveness will create an open and safe environment for entrants to put their best foot forward in the jury room,” he said.

The MII has also announced that as part of the build up to the pre-launch of next year’s AIM Awards, Mark Brennan, Head of Marketing at Allianz and winners of the 2025 Marketing Team of the Year will present their winning case-story. The other presentation will come from the winners of the 2025 Grand Prix Award, David Cullen, CEO, Opinions Research & Rory McDonnell, Global VP of Insights, Glanbia Performance Nutrition.

The presentation will take place next Tuesday, November 18 in the Google Building, Gordon House, Barrow Street, kicking off at 8.30am and finishing at 10.30am.