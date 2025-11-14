Mediahuis Repackages Audio Business Under the Audiohuis Umbrella

Mediahuis has rebranded its podcasting and immersive storytelling business under the Audiohuis brand.

“Audiohuis brings together the publisher’s market leading podcasts and original audio series under one vibrant new umbrella, offering advertisers and agencies innovative ways to reach and engage highly attentive audiences through the power of audio,” it said.

According to chief commercial officer, Karen Preston: “The launch of Audiohuis as our new audio sub-brand marks a significant milestone, bringing together Ireland’s leading podcasts under one name. This new offering enables brands and agencies to reach listeners in more immersive and meaningful ways, harnessing the trusted journalism and fresh original series that define our approach to audio storytelling.”

Audiohuis includes some of Ireland’s most recognised podcasts: including Indo Sport, Crime World, The Indo Daily, The Big Tech Show, Money Talk, Just Between Us, Seachtain, Real Health, The Left Wing and The Bel Tel

In addition, Audiohuis has just launched ‘Just Between Us’ with Jennifer Zamperelli, a brand new podcast that will provide listeners with “candid conversations, laughter, and bold insights” as Zamperelli and her guests get real about “life, love, work, and everything in between”.