The Irish Marketing Podcast Delves into the Creator Economy

The latest episode of The Irish Marketing Podcast has just dropped and in this episode we look at the growth of the creator economy and examine its seemlingly exponential growth.

In this weeks podcast we’re talking about the relationships between content creators, influencers, brands and agencies.

We have some audio excerpts from the recent Thinkhouse Youth Uncultured event which was focussed on influencers and some more highlights from our conversation with Claire Hyland – head of Thinkhouse Youth Lab.

We also caught up with Aoifa Smyth Morgan, director at the Collaborations Agency who recently wrote an interesting article about how to inspire not instruct creators in order to tap into and connect with their community.

And we hear from James Kavanagh, Vogue Williams and Cassie Stokes with their views on how to make creator-client relationships work effectively.

