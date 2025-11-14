Droga5 Dublin Rolls Out Festive Pan European Campaign for Smyths Toys

Smyths Toys Superstores has launched its 2026 Christmas campaign, extending the retailer’s push deeper into Europe as it targets expansion in France, Germany and the Netherlands.
Created by Droga5 Dublin, part of Accenture Song, the new work follows last year’s Effie Awards-nominated Christmas campaign, which also topped YouTube’s UK performance charts. This year’s story introduces Sam and his sniffer dog, Scout, in a playful tale of festive anticipation. As Sam tries to uncover what’s wrapped under the tree, Scout leads the search around the house, through the Smyths catalogue and ultimately to a Smyths Toys Superstore, where he uncovers his long-awaited gift.
Launching across seven European markets including Ireland, the UK, France, Germany, Austria, the Netherlands and Switzerland,vthe campaign will run as 30-second and 40-second films on TV, digital and social channels. Social executions put Scout in the spotlight as he warns parents about children’s newfound “sniffing trick” and debuts as the “world’s first dog toy reviewer,” rating top toys from the Smyths range.
“The most interesting part of this brief was taking a brand we know so well and presenting it to French, German and Dutch audiences, where it doesn’t have the same heritage or emotional connection,” said Droga5 Dublin creative directors Alex Ingarfield and Carina Caye. “We wanted to avoid the usual sugar-coated Christmas campaign, so we created a bit of mischief instead — it’s fresher, cheekier and a lot more fun.”
Sinead Byrne, European marketing director for Smyths Toys Superstores, said the goal was to build broader recognition in emerging markets. “We challenged Droga5 to create a campaign that would resonate with parents and kids across all our markets,” Byrne said.
“Our goal this year is to continue building brand awareness in France, Germany and the Netherlands — and we believe our curious boy Sam and his loyal friend Scout will help us do just that. The ad is warm, fun and full of curiosity, perfectly capturing the joy of trying to guess what’s waiting under the tree this Christmas.”
