Bonfire launches Irish Pharmacy Union campaign

Bonfire has launched its first campaign for the Irish Pharmacy Union to increase awareness of community pharmacists as experts in medicine.

Bonfire has created a new branding platform to promote local community pharmacies, under the theme ‘The answer lies within’.

The theme is based on a simple truth, that pharmacies are the place to go for advice on all healthcare needs and expertise on medicines.

Visually, the campaign utilises the green cross pharmacy symbol, with each execution featuring a different representation of the various styles of pharmacy signs.