MMI and ESA Team Up for Sponsorship Masterclass With Damian Devaney

The European Sponsorship Association and the Marketing Institute Ireland have teamed up to deliver a one-day intensive sponsorship workshop on December 3rd in the offices of An Post in the EXO Building, Dublin 1.

Called “Reframing Sponsorship: A Strategic Brand Asset” it will be led by brand and marketing expert Damian Devaney and it will demonstrate the effectiveness of sponsorship when it comes to brand building.

According to the organisers, the session will “challenge outdated views of sponsorship as a tactical or siloed activity and instead reposition it as a core element of modern marketing strategy — capable of driving real, measurable brand impact.

“It’s about forging authentic connections with the audiences that matter, building lasting brand affinity, and proving that well-integrated sponsorship can directly influence the key drivers and barriers in your market.”

The one-day event is aimed at senior professionals working in brand and marketing roles as well as decision-makers responsible for buying sponsorship rights, Delegates will learn how to shift sponsorship from short-term exposure to long-term brand equity and be guided on the “frameworks needed to align sponsorship with brand strategy and broader marketing goals.” In addition, they will also hear about the “winning formula” for best-in-class strategic sponso rship programmes.

The event will kick off at 9.30am and conclude at 5.00pm with a break for lunch.

