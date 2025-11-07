Latest JNLR Shows Irish Radio Market Continues to Grow

Almost 3.5m Irish adults listen to radio each weekday, an increase of 59,000 listeners, according to the JNLR/Ipsos survey.

While population growth has contributed to this increase, radio’s average weekday audience has largely risen in line with overall population trends. Currently, 79% of adults listen to radio each weekday; ten years ago, this figure was 84%.

According to the latest JNLR, among the younger 15–24 age group, an explosion of media choices has meant that the percentage tuning in to live radio each weekday has declined slightly. However, despite intense competition, 62% of 15–24-year-olds currently listen to live radio at some point each weekday. A population increase in this age group also means that 428,000 15–24-year-olds tune in to radio station daily- one of the highest audience numbers ever recorded.

The latest JNLR book also shows that 90% of all adults and 85% of 15–34-year-olds listen to radio every week. In addition, 67% of 15–34-year-olds listen to radio each weekday, while daily listening among the often hard-to-reach 15–24-year-old cohort remains strong at 62%.

The latest JNLR also shows that local radio remains a powerful force with over 2.3m listeners tuning into their local or regional station every weekday. The figures show that 74% of Dublin adults listen each weekday while the figures for other regions show Rest of Leinster (78%), Munster (84%) and Connacht/Ulster( 84%).

Taken with the Irish Audio Report, which was also published, the overall picture for audio remains robust with all forms of audio listening (including podcasting and streaming) amounting to 96% of adults listening to audio content every week. Live radio dominates audio listening with a 74% share of total audio time, followed by music streaming (13.5%), YouTube Music (6%), and podcasts (3.5%).

The Irish Audio Report also shows that 12% of all radio listening is now via connected devices, including 8% through a smart speaker and 3% via a mobile device.

According to Ciarán Cunningham, CEO of Radiocentre Ireland: “Irish radio is thriving, remaining an essential part of people’s daily routines. Millions tune in every day to enjoy trusted voices, great music, and engaging conversations that cut across generations. Broadcasters continue to innovate to capture the attention of younger listeners, ensuring radio stays relevant in an ever-changing media landscape. For brands, this offers a unique opportunity to connect with audiences at scale — through both live broadcast and digital listening.”