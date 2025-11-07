IAB Connect H2 Event to Chart the Future of Digital Advertising in Ireland

IAB Connect H2 Event to Chart the Future of Digital Advertising in...

“Fuelling the Next Wave of Growth” is the overall theme of the forthcoming IAB Connect H2 conference which will be held on Thursday December 4th, at the Radisson Blu Hotel, Golden Lane, Dublin 8 – from 9am to 1pm.

This year’s conference will feature a keynote from Dr Daniel Knapp, Chief Economist, IAB Europe who will share his unique view and understanding of the digital advertising market in Ireland and beyond – focusing on the growth opportunities and challenges we collectively face, with his expert thoughts on where and how the market can respond.

Other speakers and themes include:

Colin Lewis, Co-Founder at Retail Media Works will share the first edition of the IAB Ireland Retail Media Report, compiled with insights and views from agencies, brands and Retail Media owners in our market.

Lauren Dick, Managing Director, Media & Commerce at Mail Metro Media will talk about the importance of Attention metrics to deliver better outcomes for brands.

TJ Carroll, Digital Lead, Virgin Media TV will share how CTV blends the reach of TV with the precision of digital.

Claire Mulhern, Head of SMB, TIktok will talk about The Future of Creativity with AI, and will explore the intersection of AI, creativity, and humanity.

To purchase a ticket click here. Advertisers are invited to come along for free, to avail of your free tickets, please email maeve@iabireland.ie