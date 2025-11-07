dmg Podcasts Receive Three Nominations for All-Ireland Podcast Awards 2025

Three podcasts produced by dmg media Ireland have been shortlisted for the All Ireland Podcast Awards 2025.

In the Conversation Podcast category, two dmg::studio productions have earned nominations: Health Me with Lisa Brady and everymum – The Podcast with Aisling Keenan, a series supporting parents through the stages of motherhood.

Both podcasts are produced at dmg::studio in Dublin.

In the Entertainment Podcast category, Let’s Do This with Arthur and Donal has also been nominated. This dynamic and hilarious show, featuring Donal Skehan and Arthur Gourounlian, is brought to life each week by dmg media Ireland’s own Lisa Cannon and Barry Finnegan.

The winners will be announced at the awards ceremony on November 13th.