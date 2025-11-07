goosebump Wins Bord Bia’s Creative & Strategy Account

Following a competitive pitch, goosebump has picked up the creative and strategic account for Bord Bia. A key feature of the pitch process, which was managed by Ray Sheerin of Level Pitch, was that the core idea presented at pitch stage must be the idea that runs. According to goosebump, “too often, agencies invest significant time and energy in pitch ideas that never see the light of day, so goosebump is especially delighted that the creative idea presented during the process will go into full creative development and production. It’s the mark of a well-run pitch.”

“This appointment marks a defining moment for the agency, where creative ambition and strategic thinking combine to deliver meaningful ideas. It represents a new chapter of energy and momentum as goosebump continues to expand its portfolio of Ireland’s most loved consumer brands,” said Sarah Love, managing director at goosebump. “Excitingly, as we announce this pitch win, we’re also welcoming Robert Boyle as our new executive creative director.” Robert brings a wealth of talent, experience and creative craft to goosebump. His portfolio speaks for itself, but what excites me most is his ambition to further grow, nurture and develop the creative talent within the agency.

Launching in early 2026, the new campaign will deliver midweek meal inspiration anchored in the trust and sustainability standards behind the Bord Bia Quality Mark.

“Crucially, this campaign is about influencing real behaviour, encouraging consumers to evolve how they plan their midweek meals. That’s a big ask in the habitual, fast-paced routines of our target audience, so our creative and strategic challenge was to inspire change without adding pressure, to make choosing Bord Bia Quality Assured products feel both meaningful and helpful,” said Bríona McArdle, head of planning at goosebump.

goosebump will develop a new suite of creative assets across a number of ‘Quality Assured Species’ campaigns, each celebrating the unique benefits of its category while remaining connected through a unified creative and visual identity.

“The Bord Bia Quality Mark has always been a trusted sign of Irish food quality, safety, and sustainability. With this partnership with goosebump, we are taking that story further. We want to inspire people at the moment they make their particular category choices, not just reassure them when they buy. We will be showing that choosing specific Quality Assured Products is more than a good decision – it truly matters,” said Teresa Brophy, senior marketing manager at Bord Bia.