Audio Ad Spend Declines in Q3 2025 but Up Year-on-Year

Investment in audio advertising in Q3 of 2025 declined by 6.5% to €37m according to the latest ad spend report from RadioCentre Ireland, which covers the quieter July-September period.

The figures show that income derived from media agencies during Q3 was down by 5.4% to €25.8m while direct advertising declined by 8.8% to €11.11m.

However, taken on a year-on-year basis, the figures paint a slightly more positive picture with modest growth of 1.8% to €116.36m for the first nine months of the year.

Of the €116.36m, €88.4m was generated from spot revenue (radio commercials), up 1.5% for the period. Branded content and sponsorships accounted for another €22.3m, up 0.9% while digital audio continued its upward spiral, increasing by 10.2% to €5.7%.

The digital audio revenue reflects income from Irish radio operators only and does not include revenue from global audio platforms such as Spotify or Acast.

For the full year-to-date revenue from media agencies totalled €81.8m, up 3.4%, while direct advertiser revenue amounted to €34.6m, down 1.8% for the period.

The largest spending categories on radio continue to be retail, household services (utilities and telecoms), government, finance, and motoring.

“It is great to see continued growth in radio revenue, with advertisers large and small recognising its power and leveraging its incredible strengths: highly cost-effective, unmatched reach, trust-building capacity, and creative effectiveness,” said Ciaran Cunningham, CEO, RadioCentre Ireland.

“Radio content continues to attract very strong audiences, with people tuning in whenever they want and wherever they are, through a range of devices including smart speakers, mobile phones, and FM at home or in the car.”