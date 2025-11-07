Irish Marketing Podcast Explores Hacking the Human Mind



The latest episode of The Irish Marketing Podcast has dropped.

On this week’s podcast, we are popping a tiny metaphorical champagne cork to celebrate our tenth edition and to celebrate we have a special interview with Richard Shotton: behavioural science svengali and co-author of the recently released and universally acclaimed book “Hacking the Human Mind”. We caught up with Richard when he was in town for the recent Sounding Out event.

On the pod, we talked to him about

the origins of the quirky name for his company Astroten

How Snickers successfully applied the Intention to Action Gap

How Hacking The Human Mind uses brand examples as points of relevance

Why focus groups are largely ineffective

His own personal behavioural science lightbulb moment

The Irish Marketing Podcast is brought to you by IMJ/Adworld and Tinpot Productions and is hosted by Daryl Moorhouse.