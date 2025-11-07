Home News APMC Celebrates Star Winners with New Digital Publication

APMC Celebrates Star Winners with New Digital Publication

This year’s winning team from Allied Global Marketing

To mark another year of excellent work and inspiring, creative and effective campaigns, the APMC has published a digital Winners Book to commemorate this year’s winners of the APMC Star Awards.

Created by the team at IMJ Adworld.ie, the digital publication celebrates the very best of this year’s awards and includes a number of interesting and informative case-studies.

Allied Global Marketing (AGM) picked up the Grand Prix at the annual APMC Star Awards in addition to three Gold Stars on the night.

Other notable winners included CMS Marketing, InSight Marketing, Verve, Mixtape Marketing andPluto.

To view a copy of the winning work, click HERE

Previous articleIAB Connect H2 Event to Chart the Future of Digital Advertising in Ireland
Next articleIrish Sponsorship Market Grows 5% to €236m in 2025 according to Onside

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR