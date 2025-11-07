Irish Sponsorship Market Grows 5% to €236m in 2025 according to Onside

The Irish sponsorship market grew by an estimated 5% this year to €236m, according to the latest research by sponsorship consultants Onside.

According to Onside, “2025 marks a buoyant year for sponsorship in Ireland, with a record number of deals driving the market,” while “deal volume rose across both sports and non-sports sectors, with sports experiencing a substantial jump.”

According to Kim Kirwan, director of intelligence and insight at Onside: “Following a hugely successful Olympic year in 2024, the Irish sponsorship industry continued its strong growth in 2025. Women’s sport, now more than ever, is providing a huge opportunity for sponsors, highlighted by Vodafone’s sponsorship of the Ireland Women’s Rugby team at the Rugby World Cup and Lidl’s LGFA sponsorship, both honoured by industry and public votes.”

Details of the sponsorship figures were revealed at the 2025 Who Won Sponsorship event which was held earlier this week and organised by Onside and the Marketing Institute.

At the event, Guinness was named as Ireland’s “most appealing and impactful sponsor” over the past 10 years. Voted by Ireland’s marketing professionals and the public, Guinness was also commended for the best overall sports sponsorship of 2025.

This year’s conference focused on “The Classics vs New Hits,” celebrating where sponsorship tradition meets future frontiers.

Shane McGonigle, CEO of Marketing Institute Ireland, commented: “Sponsorship continues to grow in Ireland, highlighting the strategic importance of its role in delivering business success. There is an expanding range of opportunities for businesses to engage with sportspeople and properties, both domestically and internationally, based on shared values and success.”

Sponsorship surrounding Gaelic Games has seen continued success, with 70% of marketing professionals voting AIB’s sponsorship across the GAA as an effective campaign. Golf sponsorships have also made their mark, with Amgen and KPMG being recognised for their sponsorship across the Irish Open and the Women’s Irish Open. Bank of Ireland was further voted, by the public, as the most appealing golf sponsor in Ireland.

In addition, the industry research uncovered Rory McIlroy as the most marketable Irish sports star in 2025, followed by fellow golfer Shane Lowry and Olympian Rashidat Adeleke in tied second, with world champion medallist Kate O’Connor rounding out the top three.

Beyond sport, music, arts and comedy played a huge role in entertainment and sponsorship activity this summer in Ireland. Guinness’ Cork Jazz Festival, Bord Bia Bloom Festival and Paddy Power Comedy Festival were all recognised as highly effective campaigns, with Three, Very, Diageo and Electric Ireland recognised as being the best overall non-sports sponsorships.

Other brands championed as delivering meaningful impact in sports and non-sports sponsorships included Canterbury, Aldi, Allianz, SuperValu, BMW and DP World.

Rory Sheridan, head of partnerships at Diageo, said: “For Guinness, sponsorship is fundamentally about forging genuine connections and celebrating shared passions with our consumers. It’s about bringing people together, fostering communion and camaraderie, and enriching those moments that truly matter. This philosophy is at the core of everything we do, and it’s why we are incredibly proud and honored to be recognized as the most impactful sponsor in the Irish market for both the past decade and in sport this year. This recognition is especially meaningful given the competitive sponsorship landscape in Ireland where creativity consistently sets a high bar. We extend our sincere gratitude to Onside and Marketing Institute Ireland for this significant accolade. And of course, a massive thank you to all the amazing rights holders we partner with — from the men’s and women’s Guinness Six Nations to the Guinness Cork Jazz Festival and many more — who help us bring these connections to life.”