Wolfgang Digital Wins Big at Global Search Awards 2025

The Dublin-based digital agency Wolfgang Digital picked up seven awards, including Best Global Large Integrated Search Agency, at the annual Global Search Awards, which were held this week.

The Global Search Awards reward and celebrate the innovation and creativity of companies and people working across PPC, SEO, and content marketing in a variety of business sectors.

Attracting hundreds of entries from leading digital agencies and professionals from across the world, the awards welcome entries from businesses across 195 countries, whether they’re working locally, country-wide, or continent-wide.

In awarding the Dublin-based agency the Best Global Large Integrated Search Agency, the judges’ citation read: “A standout example of purpose-driven business transformation. Wolfgang Digital not only delivered exceptional commercial results but also empowered its people with genuine ownership and accountability. The agency’s community impact shows a deep commitment to long-term, sustainable success. This was a very strong agency overall and is truly punching above its weight against larger agencies.”

Wolfgang’s awards came for its work with clients like Zurich Ireland, Horseware Ireland, Millie, Trinity College and Jameson UK.

In addition to the Best Global Large Integrated Search Agency award, it also won top awards in the following categories.

Best Use of Search – Retail / Ecommerce (SEO): LARGE (with Millies)

Best Use of Search – Retail / Ecommerce (PPC): LARGE (with Horseware Ireland)

Best Use of Search – Finance (SEO): LARGE (with Zurich Ireland)

Best Use of Search – Travel / Leisure (PPC): LARGE (with Trinity College Dublin)

Best Integrated Campaign: LARGE (with Horseware Ireland)

Best UK SEO Campaign (with Jameson UK)