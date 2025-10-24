Seal Rescue Ireland Urges Caution in New Campaign from Chaser

With pupping season in full swing along Ireland’s coastline, Seal Rescue Ireland has launched a new campaign calling on the public to give seals the space they need when they come across them on a beach.
The new campaign was created by the Dublin-based production company Chaser and features Irish comedians Justine Stafford, Karl Spain, and Jamie Sykes.
According to Seal Rescue Ireland, the 90-second comedy film, written by Stevie Rowing-Parker and directed by London-based filmmaker LIAKH, delivers an important message with a humorous twist: “if you see a seal on the shoreline, stay back and let it rest. If you think the seal needs help then call their hotline.”
Clara De Brún, Marketing & Communications Manager for Seal Rescue Ireland, said: “Every year, well-meaning members of the public approach seal pups on the beach, not realising the harm it can cause. This film is a fun but also a vital reminder that keeping your distance can save a seal’s life.”
“Some people wonder whether it’s more horrifying to meet a bear or a stranger in the woods. If you’re a seal, the answer is two strangers on a beach,” added director and writer, LIAKH.
Seal Rescue Ireland (SRI) is a charity organisation that operates the only seal rehabilitation facility in the Republic of Ireland, located in Courtown, Co. Wexford.
With the ultimate goal of returning seals fit and healthy back to the wild, SRI rescues and rehabilitates sick, injured and orphaned Common and Grey Seal pups that would otherwise be neglected.
