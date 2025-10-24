Oliveira Appointed Associate Creative Director with BBH Dublin

BBH Dublin, which won Agency of the Year at the recent Sharks, has appointed Lucas Oliveira as an associate creative director.

Oliveira joins BBH Dublin from Droga5 Dublin. Before this, he worked for a number of international agencies, including Publicis Dublin, Leo Burnett (USA), Lola Mullen Lowe (Spain) as well as J Walter Thompson (Brazil) and Widen & Kennedy (Brazil).

An award-winning creative, he has picked up several D&AD Pencils, Clios, One Shows, and Webbys.

“I love teaming up with brands that stand for more than just what they sell, so I’m super excited to work with BBH and their clients,” said Oliveira.

Luke Till, creative director at BBH Dublin, added: “I love what Lucas is about – great work. Great craft. Great guy. It’s exciting to see what he can do with these great brands we have in the building.”