The Public House Wins Competitive Tender for Trócaire Account

The Public House has picked up the creative account for Trócaire following a competitive tender process.

The Dublin-based independent agency will kick off the relationship with the creative development of the charity’s upcoming Christmas and Lent campaigns.

Trócaire, one of Ireland’s most trusted and enduring charitable organisations, has been a symbol of compassion and global solidarity for over 50 years. Its iconic Trócaire box, found in homes and schools across Ireland every Lent, remains a powerful cultural touchpoint – a simple cardboard box that has changed millions of lives.

The new partnership will see The Public House tasked with building on that legacy, helping Trócaire engage a new generation of supporters while reinforcing the organisation’s vision that together we are working for a just world.

“We’re proud to be working with such a meaningful and culturally resonant brand,” said Kerrie Sweeney, managing director at The Public House. “The Trócaire box is one of Ireland’s most recognisable symbols of generosity, it’s part of the national fabric. We’re excited to bring fresh creative thinking to campaigns that inspire people to take action in a world that needs compassion more than ever.”

“We’re excited to work with The Public House,”said Karen Smyth, head of fundraising and marketing at Trócaire. ‘’Their expertise and creativity will bring a new energy to our campaign development. We are looking forward to working together to shine a light on the injustices facing at-risk communities around the world as well as showing how together we can create lasting and positive change’’