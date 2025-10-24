Out \ Look: Out of Home Motors On



James Byrne, marketing manager, PML Group with this week’s Out \ Look on Out of Home

As an ‘always on’ and ‘one to many’ medium, 2025 has seen OOH continuing to deliver for advertisers through the use of multi format opportunities enabling big brand messaging at scale.

Diageo remains the top advertiser while Vodafone is the leading brand on OOH in the year to the end of September, according to WATCH, the market intelligence platform from PML Group.

Top Advertisers Q1-3

Top Brands Q1-3

Elsewhere, the car sector continues to utilise OOH for new launches. The traditional new year spike in activity has endured as it again establishes itself as a top ten category on the medium. Citroen is the leading marque in terms of display value followed by fellow French producer Renault, Land / Range Rover, Opel and Toyota.

Out of Home is the most natural environment to gain the attention of car drivers. The latest TGI survey finds that people spend 68% of weekday alert time out of the home. 28% of those who intend to change their car in the next two years are heavily exposed to OOH (travel 9+ hours per week) leading to 70% of them having seen some form of OOH advertising in the past week.

And it’s not just cars that are evolving at a fast rate. The portfolio of premium roadside formats, which are particularly attractive to this sector, is increasing with JCDecaux expanding its digital billboard network with the launch of Dublin’s first-ever Digital 96 Sheet on Annesley Bridge in Dublin 3 and a new Digital 48 Sheet in Kimmage. Global has just introduced its first Digital 48 Sheet in Lansdowne Road ahead of a series of high-profile sporting events in Aviva Stadium while Bauer Outdoor is continuing its rollout of Adshel Live screens on bus shelters. With more developments planned in the next few months watch this space.

Other growth sectors in the year to date include beers, confectionery, telecoms, soft drinks and dining. Digital OOH now accounts for 41% of the total market.

Top Categories

In an age where attention is scarce and media consumption is fragmented, OOH offers an always on, high-impact solution. Multi-format, multi-environment campaigns not only generate reach and frequency but also deepen engagement and brand saliency in the minds of consumers.

To access the full report click on the image below.

Nuromol strikes hard on Outdoor

Reckitt is turning headaches back on themselves with the launch of Nuromol Dual Action, a new addition to its pain relief range combining ibuprofen and paracetamol for fast and long-lasting relief. The launch is supported by an extensive OOH campaign carrying the call to “Hit Pain Hard” across a mix of classic and digital formats nationwide.

Planned by Zenith and Source out of home, with creative from Core, the campaign makes its presence felt through both reach and clever creative. Emulating a bowling ‘strike’, the message is emphasised across large roadside, retail, and commuter formats. These are complemented by an elevator topper and high-impact vinyl wrapped entrance at Dundrum’s Shopping Centre – the latter the highest-reaching installation ever at the location – installed by Sipit.

Digital station galleries and T-Side buses further extend visibility across city movement patterns, bringing the brand to life in daily motion at a time when the odd head cold might arise given the change in weather.

Bridget Barcoe, Senior Marketing Manager at Reckitt, says “The Nuromol campaign and special builds delivered a striking and memorable representation of our campaigns core communication. With bold visuals and the powerful ‘Hit Pain Hard’ message, the activation captured attention and really brought the brand to life across key sites. Positioned prominently across strategic sites, it amplified awareness and visibility of the brands key attributes”.

For new product launches, OOH continues to be a proving ground for trust and attention. Our IMPACT research conducted with Ipsos B&A shows that two in three consumers discover new brands through OOH, reflecting the medium’s continuing power to influence modern, mobile audiences. At this time of the year, its omnipresence and standout appearance against the backdrop of the incoming winter sky allows brands to establish credibility quickly and communicate new benefits with instant recognition. Strike!