Youth Culture Uncovered in Latest Irish Marketing Podcast

The latest episode of the Irish Marketing Podcast has dropped.

This week, we were on-site at the annual THINKHOUSE Youth Culture Uncovered event.

This event showcases and explores habits, behaviours and beliefs of young people aged 16-35 with lots of different perspectives on the day from industry, from content creators and young people themselves

In the latest episode of the Irish Marketing Podcast, Head of Thinkhouse Youth Lab Claire Hyland joined us to give some background on their Youth Culture methodology and some of the more interesting findings from the latest report.

In addition, we have selected highlights from one of the keynote speakers, Beth Marchant, from System1 in the UK while 16 year old intern with ThinkHOUSE, Robin, shares his views about social media.

The Irish Marketing Podcast is brought to you by IMJ/Adworld and Tinpot Productions and is hosted by Daryl Moorhouse.