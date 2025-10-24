KFC Sponsors Today FM’s Dave Moore Show

KFC is to sponsor the Today FM Dave Moore show which is broadcast every Monday to Friday between 9am and 12pm.

The sponsorship, which was secured by Media Central, will see KFC become an integral part of the Dave Moore show through stings, on-air promotions and cross-station digital display. Core Sponsorship acted on behalf of KFC. The show has 198,000 listeners, according to the latest JNLR book.

“We’re thrilled to be partnering with Today FM and The Dave Moore Show, giving us a fantastic opportunity to showcase the KFC brand across the nation. Dave Moore’s fun-packed programme is full of laughs and great music, making it a perfect fit for our brand. Our sponsorship will get listeners’ appetites ready for lunch as we highlight the new mouth-watering menu items and lunchtime favourites on the KFC menu, spicing up everyone’s lunch break,” said Casey Refault, brand manager, KFC Ireland.

“Dave Moore is one of the best known and most popular personalities on Irish Radio and we’re thrilled to welcome KFC as new title sponsor of his show. Dave’s show and KFC are a great fit and the whole team are looking forward to working closely with Core and KFC to activate the partnership across the year, bringing KFC’s mouth-watering messaging to our highly engaged listeners across Ireland,” added Ross McDonnel, sponsorship director, Media Central.

According to Niall Deegan, client director at Core Sponsorship: “After an extensive search for the best sponsorship fit for KFC, we are delighted to have brokered the deal with Today FM’s The Dave Moore Show. Dave’s personality and listenership profile matches the brand. The strong listenership and frequency of the stings ensures that KFC can showcase a range of different messages at a key time of day when people are making their lunchtime decisions.”