Core Tops List of Winners at Effie Awards Ireland 2025

Core was the big winner at the IAPI-run Effie Awards Ireland 2025, which took place today (October 17) in the Dublin Royal Convention Centre.

Core picked up three Golds, three Silver and three Bronze Awards. In total. Just four Golds were handed out at the awards with Boys+Girls picking up the other Gold for its work with streaming service NOW.

Two of Core’s Golds came in the IT, Telecoms & Utilities category as well as the Media Idea or Innovation category for its work with National Broadband Ireland. The other Gold came in collaboration with Mindshare Ireland, for their work with Failte Ireland.

Elsewhere, Silver Awards were picked up by Core, Boys + Girls, Publicis Dublin, Folk VML, EssenceMediacom and Media 365.

In all, there were eight Bronze winners, five Silver winners and just four Gold winners.

Now in its fourth year, the Effies have become one of the highlights of the advertising calendar, and according to IAPI , “this year’s entries demonstrated the extraordinary power of strategic thinking and creativity in driving business growth. Campaigns that made it to the Finalist stage showcased excellence in insight, strategy, and execution, while those taking home Bronze, Silver, and Gold awards stood out for their measurable and undeniable impact on business growth and behaviour change.”

Siobhán Masterson CEO, IAPI said: “The Effies remain central to IAPI’s mission of promoting the value of our industry in growing Irish businesses and contributing to the economic development of our country. To be a Finalist or to win an Effie is testament to the transformative impact that effective marketing has on businesses, further strengthening the reputation of commercial creativity”.

The full list of Effie winners is below:

GOLD WINNERS

IT, Telecoms & Utilities

GOLD – Core with National Broadband Ireland, “The Fibre Forecast”

Leisure

GOLD – Boys+Girls with NOW, “NOW You Know How Owl & Fox Delivered Growth”

GOLD – Core and Mindshare, a WPP Media brand with Fáilte Ireland, “How Rebranding Daytrips as Daycations Safeguarded a Disrupted Sector”

Media Idea or Innovation

GOLD – Core with National Broadband Ireland, “The Fibre Forecast”

SILVER WINNERS

Finance & Insurance Services

SILVER – Core with Irish League of Credit Unions, “For Effectiveness. Not Profit.”

New Product or Service / Renaissance

SILVER – Core with Sky Ireland, “Effectiveness? That’s their job”

Non-Profits

SILVER – Publicis Dublin & Media 365 with Dublin Rape Crisis Centre, “Signs of Hope: From Reporting to Healing. How Dublin Rape Crisis Centre asserted its healing mission and encouraged survivors to reach out.”

Positive Change – (limited to for profit brands)

SILVER – Folk VML and EssenceMediacom, a WPP Media brand with Lidl Ireland, “Turning belief into action for Women’s Gaelic Football”

Public Service & Government

SILVER – Boys+Girls and Core with An Post, “Sell it, Send it, Cash it in.”

BRONZE WINNERS

Domestic Brands (Irish based goods or services)

BRONZE – Core with Irish League of Credit Unions, “For Effectiveness. Not Profit.”

IT, Telecoms & Utilities

BRONZE – Publicis Dublin and Core with Flogas, “Beyond gas: how Flogas won over in dual-fuel customers”

Media Content & Partnership

BRONZE – Core and Forsman & Bodenfors Dublin with Allianz Ireland, “Inner Drive, Outer impact”

BRONZE – Mindshare, a WPP Media brand and Core with Fáilte Ireland, “Locals Know Best – How A National Approach To Local Media Helped Support a Disrupted Sector”

Public Service & Government

BRONZE – Ringers Creative with Sport Ireland, “Her Moves, It’s Complicated”

Small Budget – less than €50k

BRONZE – TBWA Ireland with National Museum of Ireland, “From Classroom to Cabinet Overnight: The Mincéirí Archives”

Sustained Effectiveness

BRONZE – Core with Sky Ireland, “Outbelieve to outperform”

BRONZE – The Tenth Man and PHD Media Ireland with Guinness, “From Legacy to Relevancy: How Guinness Broke Rules to Win Over a New Generation”