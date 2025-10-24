IRFU Bags Optimum Nutrition as Key Nutrition Sponsor

The Glanbia-owned Optimum Nutrition, the world’s No. 1 sports nutrition brand, has announced a new partnership with the Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU), becoming the Official Performance Nutrition Partner of Irish Rugby.

The agreement will see Optimum Nutrition provide nutritional support to all IRFU teams, including the national men’s and women’s squads. Players will have access to the brand’s Elite Series range to enhance training, performance and recovery throughout the season.

The partnership will be fronted by Irish international Hugo Keenan, a long-standing Optimum Nutrition ambassador, alongside Erin King, who joins as an ambassador representing the women’s game. To mark the launch, Optimum Nutrition will offer fans a chance to win tickets to Ireland’s upcoming Quilter Nations Series games in Dublin this November.

Hugh McGuire, CEO of Glanbia, said the partnership reinforces Optimum Nutrition’s long-standing commitment to Irish rugby.

“We’re very proud to team up with the IRFU – an organisation that shares our dedication to fuelling performance,” he said. “As an Irish company behind the world’s No.1 sports nutrition brand, this partnership builds on two decades of supporting rugby in Ireland and reflects our commitment to helping athletes perform at their best.”

Billy Murphy, chairperson of the IRFU Commercial and Marketing Committee, welcomed the partnership. “Glanbia’s commitment to excellence and product quality aligns fully with our dedication to providing our athletes with the best support available,” he said. “This partnership will be instrumental in supporting players’ performance and recovery while promoting the importance of nutrition across the wider rugby community.”