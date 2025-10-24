Branningan Joins Connelly Partners as Business Director

As the agency continues to expand its operations, Connelly Partners has appointed Adam Brannigan as its new business director.

With over 10 years of experience working for a number of agencies including Goosebump, Frank & Bear, Publicis, he has also worked on the client side for companies like Aer Rianta International and Arnotts.

Brannigan has more than ten years through-the-line experience spanning TV, out-of-home, digital and social. He is recognised for ensuring that big creative ideas translate seamlessly across every channel while staying culturally sharp. He is also a former IAPI board member and chair of Futureheads. In addition, he also co-founded STEPS, a mentorship programme uniting clients and agencies.

His appointment comes not long after the agency appointed Jimmy Murphy as its deputy managing director and during a period of growth for the agency which now employs more than 50 people in Dublin. Clients of the agency include the Heineken brands Birra Moretti and Coors, the National Transport Authority, Bus Eireann, ESB and Electric Ireland.

“Adam is a brilliant addition to our leadership team. His expertise across every channel, his cultural awareness and his proven ability to unite strategy with creativity will bring immense value to our clients,” said Vaunnie McDermott, managing director, Connelly Partners.

“He has a natural ability to lead with empathy and clarity, which perfectly reflects Connelly Partners’ ethos and ambitions,” she added.

“Connelly Partners is an agency that puts people at the heart of everything it does — something I strongly believe in,” Brannigan said.

“ This is an exciting opportunity to build on a culture of curiosity, integrity and empathy while helping clients navigate a rapidly changing industry. I’m thrilled to join such a dynamic team and contribute to the agency’s continued growth.”