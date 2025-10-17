Opinion: Why Trusted Journalism Gives Brands a Powerful Edge with Young Audiences

Young Irish audiences continue to turn to trusted news brands for depth, context and quality journalism. For marketers and advertisers, this trust turns into tangible commercial value, writes Ann Marie Lenihan, CEO of NewsBrands Ireland.

At a time when digital clutter and misinformation are eroding consumer confidence, news brands stand apart. They offer advertisers the most precious commodity in modern marketing – credibility.

Trusted news matters, both to Irish people and to the brands that want to reach them. Research from Kantar TGI shows that 80% of Irish adults read a print or digital news title every week. That is a remarkable level of engagement, demonstrating that news continues to hold a central and vital place in Irish life. Yet when it comes to younger audiences, there has long been a perception that they are disengaged from traditional media – that they are the “TikTok generation,” detached from journalism and lost to the endless scroll of social platforms.

A new study from NewsBrands Ireland, conducted by ColourText, challenges that assumption head-on. News for the Next Generation explores how young Irish people aged 16 to 29 engage with news – and what that means for advertisers seeking to reach them.

The findings tell a clear and compelling story: far from being detached or distracted, young Irish audiences are deeply engaged with news brands, with 8 in 10 engaging with a news brand every week, turning to them for depth, context, and trustworthy reviews and ads that guide their purchasing decisions.

They value quality reporting, and the trust they place in journalism extends naturally to the brands that choose to advertise within these trusted environments. According to the study, news brands are the most trusted source of information for 16–29-year-olds with 71% rating Irish news websites as the most trustworthy.

The Halo Effect: Where Trust Becomes Influence

For marketers, that trust translates into tangible commercial value. The credibility of professional journalism creates a “halo effect” for advertisers: the positive perception audiences have of the news brand transfers directly to the products and services featured alongside it. Advertising in trusted news environments doesn’t just deliver reach – it enhances brand equity, boosts purchase intent, and influences consumer action.

This is supported by recent Lumen data showing that ads on news brand sites dramatically outperform non-news sites, with 40% more attention, while video ads gain 24% more attention. Crucially, this attention translates into measurable brand uplifts: awareness rises +11%, consideration +23%, and action intent +32%.

These findings confirm that news platforms are not passive spaces for advertising; they are high-trust, high-impact environments where consumers actively engage with both content and brands.

A Unique Position

‘News for the Next Generation’ also highlights a shift in how young consumers use information. In a world dominated by user-generated content and algorithmic feeds, news brands’ journalism still holds a unique position as a reliable filter and is the go-to for verification. The report found that the majority would turn first to established news brands online or in print to fact-check a story they were unsure about.

For advertisers, news brands’ role in helping people make sense of the world is important. Being featured in a trusted news publication makes a brand seem more credible and reliable. It also signals quality and authenticity – values that matter most to young, thoughtful consumers.

Where You Advertise Matters

For advertisers and agencies, the takeaway is clear: where you advertise matters as much as what you advertise.

Trusted journalism amplifies brand messages by placing them in credible, authoritative environments that consumers already believe in. This isn’t just about awareness – it’s about influence. Advertising within respected news brands conveys integrity, elevates brand perception, and delivers measurable commercial outcomes.

The News for the Next Generation study shows that the bond between Irish audiences and professional journalism remains strong, particularly among young people who are growing more selective about their sources. As they mature, their reliance on trusted, expert-led platforms intensifies.

For brands, that creates a unique window of opportunity: to connect with a high-value demographic in environments that actively enhance trust and purchase intent.

By aligning with trusted journalism, brands don’t just reach young audiences – they earn their trust, influence their choices, and strengthen their own legitimacy in the process.

Ann Marie Lenihan is CEO of News Brands Ireland

‘News for the Next Generation’ is a new research study from NewsBrands Ireland and Colourtext. The findings are based on a nationally representative quantitative survey of 2,000 Irish people aged 16-29. The survey was conducted over six weeks from May 21st to July 5th 2025. The methodology was designed to uncover claimed behaviour alongside actual news awareness, as well as perceptions of journalism, fake news, and advertising in news brand environments. Download the report here