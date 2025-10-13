TBWA Delivers Upbeat Message in New Campaign for AIB

TBWA\Ireland has rolled out a new upbear campaign for AIB, Ireland’s largest bank.

This is the agency’s first campaign for the bank since it picked up the account in April following a competitive pitch.

The campaign is running across TV, audio, OOH, print, social and digital channels and is a key element of the bank’s “For the Life You’re After” brand platform.

The new work “celebrates the small, determined, and decisive actions people take each day to achieve the life they’re after-whether that’s managing their money more effectively, saving for the future, or taking steps toward personal or professional goals.”

“At AIB, our ambition is to be at the heart of our customers’ financial lives by meeting their needs at every life stage. AIB supports a customer base of over 3.35 million people, and we are constantly working to improve their experience with us by understanding their ever-evolving needs,” said Orlaith Ryan, chief customer officer, AIB.

“This latest campaign celebrates the intentional decisions our customers make each and every day in pursuit of the life they’re after, and we look forward to the continued roll out of this platform across the AIB marketing ecosystem in the coming months,” she added.

Deirdre Waldron, CEO of TBWA\Ireland, added: “Winning the AIB account earlier this year was a landmark moment for TBWA\Ireland, one that reflected our strategic ambition and creative strength. This chapter of ‘For The Life You’re After’ is the first major expression of that partnership, and it embodies everything we set out to achieve together: ambitious work that’s emotionally resonant, culturally relevant, and deeply human. We’re proud to help shape the next chapter of AIB’s brand story.”

Credits

Client: AIB

Chief Customer Officer: Orlaith Ryan

Interim Chief Marketing Officer: Eavann Murphy

Head of Marketing Engagement: Nuala Kroondijk

Marketing Manager: Pauline Carmody

Brand Manager, Content: Jack Fox

Brand Manager, Content: Sarah Brazil

Head of Marketing Strategy: Michael Dargan

Marketing Manager, Strategy: Sine Niland

Agency: TBWA\Ireland

Chief Executive Officer: Deirdre Waldron

Chief Strategy Officer: Paul Fisher

Executive Creative Director: Des Creedon

Creative Director (Film): Bairbre McGlade

Creative Director (Stills): Niall Staines

Business Director: Karen Austin

Account Director: Ciara Mannion

Designer: Adam McKiernan

Senior Account Manager: Amy Johnson

Account Executive: Grace Curham

Head of Integrated Production: Onagh Carolan