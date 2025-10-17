Regatta Rolls Out First Ever Irish TV Ad on SkyTV/AdSmart

Regatta Great Outdoors, one of Europe’s leading outdoor clothing brands, has launched its first ever Irish TV advertising campaign with a message to outdoor adventurers around Ireland that ‘It’s Time to Get a Regatta’ as the autumn-winter season kicks into gear.

The new Regatta campaign, which airs this month, will be shown across the island of Ireland on Sky TV/AdSmart as well as a range of other platforms, including OOH, in-store and social media (Facebook, Instagram, YouTube).

“We are thrilled to make our Irish TV advertising debut with a really inspiring campaign that perfectly captures the magic of getting outside, no matter what the weather is like,” said Brian Fox, managing director of Regatta Ireland.

“The ad celebrates moments of joy, connection and freedom in the great outdoors and reminds viewers that with the right Regatta gear, they’re ready for anything,”The Sky AdSmart campaign has been two years in the making and we hope it encourages our Irish customers to embrace the changing seasons and make the most of our beautiful outdoors.”

The campaign was produced by Velvet Film Productions, with DOP Jonnie Lewis and stills photographer Paudie Spillane. The TV ad follows the refreshed creative direction Regatta has taken, alongside a complete update of the brand and e-commerce imagery. It places a strong focus on storytelling, showcasing different ways to style the products and reflecting how real customers wear Regatta.

In Ireland, Regatta Great Outdoors’ footprint extends to 36 retail outlets. It is part of the Manchester headquartered Regatta Group which also includes brands like Craghopper sand Dare2Be.