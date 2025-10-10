Sky Media Bags Select Tech as Sponsor for Premier Sports

Sky Media Ireland has teamed up with Select Tech Group to be its new partner for Premier Sport in Ireland.

The new partnership brings together Select Tech Group’s brands like DID Electrical and Select, Apple Premium Partner with some of the most-watched sports sporting content on Irish television.

The partnership involves high-impact activations across premium content, including Moment of the Half / Match, Golden Ad Breaks, on-screen credits, product placement, studio and cross-station competitions, as well as being the Premier Sports ident partner. According to Sky Media, “the multi-platform campaign approach ensures Select Technology Group is front and centre during key viewing moments for Irish sports fans.”

According to Andy Synott, director of marketing & e-commerce, Select Tech Group: “We’re delighted to partner with Sky Media & Premier Sports for the season ahead. Having our brands in front of audiences during the biggest moments in the Premier League, Champions League and Champions Cup is truly exciting. To do this with an Irish-owned and operated business in Premier Sports also aligns with our company values as a guaranteed Irish brand.

“Unlocking this brand partner opportunity is the culmination of some imaginative thinking and a little innovation from our friends at Sky Media. It’s a great fit for us at Premier Sports and we’re delighted to have the Select Tech Group brands as our channel partner for the season ahead,” added Ryle Nugent, CEO, Premier Sports (Ireland & Asia).

“This collaboration marks a first for both Sky Media and Premier Sports in Ireland, and offers Select Tech Group a powerful new way to drive engagement, capture attention and connect with passionate Irish sports fans during moments that matter,” said Malcolm Murray, sales director, Sky Media.