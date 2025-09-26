Aer Lingus Ignites NFL Buzz With New OOH Campaign

Out of Home (OOH) media agency Talon, in partnership with OMD has launched a high-impact OOH campaign for Aer Lingus to celebrate its partnership with the Pittsburgh Steelers and build momentum ahead of their regular season game in Ireland.

With the game in Croke Park sold out and over 600,000 fans having registered interest, the campaign delivers “inescapable visibility across Dublin.”

Running from September 22nd to October 5th, the campaign spans a mix of “fame and high-frequency formats”. The creative is designed to capture attention on key city routes and transport corridors, especially those leading to Croke Park, with directional signage cleverly linking Dublin and Pittsburgh, reinforcing Aer Lingus’ role as an Official Airline Partner of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

“As an official Airline Partner of the Pittsburgh Steelers it has been a real privilege to fly the team, back-room staff, their friends, family and indeed, all of Steeler Nation to Ireland this week for what is set to be a truly historic sporting occasion,” said Lisa Malarkey, director of marketing, Aer Lingus.

“It has been fantastic to work alongside all of our agencies to create this striking campaign – one that aims to cut through on a busy weekend in Dublin and that showcases how proud we are of our partnership with the Steelers. The creative is simple and effective, and the placements are in key impact locations ensuring we can drive fame across the weekend.”

“Seeing the energy and support around Dublin city this week has been fantastic, and we are proud to be able to add to it this week with Aer Lingus contextual OOH. With the help of Uncommon, Talon, and our clients at Aer Lingus, we were able to plan directional, contextually relevant OOH to help our NFL visitors feel at home in Dublin City,” added Yvette Poufong, account director at OMD.

Ross Cunningham, client drector at Talon said “With thousands of fans expected to fly in from the US and across Europe, OOH is the perfect medium to cut through the noise and capture attention as excitement builds. The creative is simple, striking, and rooted in place, ensuring Aer Lingus is front and centre as the city gears up for this historic game.