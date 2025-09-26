Latest Irish Marketing Podcast Explores the World of Sonic Branding

The latest Irish Marketing Podcast has dropped and this week it delves into the important – but often misunderstood- topic of sonic branding.

Daryl Moorhouse talks to Keith Lawler, the founder and creative director of the sonic branding agency LAUDHAUS.

Having worked with agencies like Saatchi & Saatchi, TBWA and more recently Folk VML, Lawler is an expert on all things sonic and how sound can make a measurable difference to a brand’s campaign.

The Irish Marketing Podcast also talks to four advertising wannabes as they begin their journey as students of the MSc in Advertising and Creativity at TU Dublin. We also intend to re-viist TU Dublin next year as they prepare to complete their Masters and before they head into the advertising world.

The Irish Marketing Podcast is a collaboration between Adworld.ie and Tin Pot Productions and is hosted by Daryl Moorhouse.