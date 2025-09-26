McDonald’s Kicks of Sponsorship of Virgin Media TV’s NFL Series

McDonald’s is to sponsor Virgin Media Television’s upcoming slate of NFL games, kicking off with the Croke Park showdown between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Minnesota Vikings.

The deal was brokered by Core Sponsorship.

The partnership sees McDonald’s take on broadcast sponsorship of 10 live NFL games airing on Virgin Media One and Virgin Media Play, including international fixtures and key playoff moments like the AFC Championship and Super Bowl LX.

The sponsorship includes branded stings at the open and close of each broadcast, plus top-and-tail placements across commercial breaks—ensuring McDonald’s maintains strong visibility throughout the season.

“This sponsorship is a perfect match” said Tara Moran, head of sales at Virgin Media Television. “Sport is a phenomenal driver of engagement for television, and we’re delighted to add the NFL to our programming slate. It’s a huge win to have McDonald’s on board as our broadcast sponsor—bringing together two iconic brands to deliver an unmissable viewing experience for fans.”

Jennifer Power, media lead for McDonald’s UK & Ireland said, “We are delighted to be partnering with Virgin Media Television and the NFL. With McDelivery, fans don’t have to miss a moment of the action — we’ll bring the great taste of McDonald’s straight to their door, making game day even more enjoyable at home”

“Core Sponsorship are very excited to be working with McDonald’s and Virgin Media Television on the NFL coverage. This sponsorship connects McDonald’s with a highly engaged sports audience, highlighting the convenience of McDelivery during key game moments, added Alex Culligan, head of media sponsorship, Core Sponsorship.

Virgin Media’s NFL coverage kicks off this Sunday, the 28th September with the Vikings vs. Steelers in Dublin, followed by a slate of international games in London, Berlin, and Madrid, culminating in Super Bowl LX on February 8th.