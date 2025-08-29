Pat Kenny Extends Newstalk Contract & Claire Byrne to Replace Him in 2026

Pat Kenny has extended his contract with Newstalk into 2026 and confirmed plans for new ventures with the station, including a move to a weekend show.

The veteran presenter will continue to host his flagship weekday programme, The Pat Kenny Show, into the new year before transitioning to regular live weekend shows from spring 2026. He will be replaced on the weekday slot by Claire Byrne who will be leaving RTE.

Kenny also revealed that he will be joining the board of Bauer Media Audio Ireland, the parent company of Newstalk, and hinted at further collaborations to be announced in the months ahead.

Speaking on air to his listeners this morning, Kenny said: “I want to share a little bit of news with you. I’ve just extended my Newstalk contract into 2026 so this show will continue unchanged into the new year but in the Spring of next year, I’m moving The Pat Kenny Show to the weekends, Saturday and Sunday, where I hope to make a big impact for the station. So, the reason for saying this is I just want to thank all of you for helping to make this show the biggest show on commercial radio. But for now, the shows goes on.”

Kenny joined Newstalk in 2013, and more than a decade later, The Pat Kenny Show has become the most listened-to programme on commercial radio in Ireland, with an audience of 216,000. Known for his in-depth interviews and in-the-field reporting, Kenny has spoken to world leaders, actors, and cultural icons — from Christine Lagarde and President Bill Clinton to Brendan Gleeson, Cate Blanchett, Christian Bale and Bob Geldof.

Eric Moylan, Managing Editor at Newstalk, praised Kenny’s contribution to the station’s success: “Pat Kenny has been instrumental in the development and growth of Newstalk and propelled the audience of the station to new heights. We are really looking forward to continuing to deliver amazing radio with Pat that audiences love and tune in to in record numbers.”

Speaking about decision to join Newstalk, Claire Byrne said “I’m very excited to join Newstalk from next year. This new chapter marks a really significant milestone for me in my career, and I’m thrilled to be doing it with the vibrant team and listeners at Newstalk as they continue to thrive and cement their position in the Irish media landscape. It’s a particular honour for me to take up the reins from Pat Kenny, a broadcaster whose career, skill and passion for the job is an inspiration to all of us”.