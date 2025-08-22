New Irish Marketing Podcast to Launch in Early September

A new podcast that will delve into the Irish marketing and advertising world will make its digital debut on September 5th.

The Irish Marketing Podcast is a collaboration between IM, Adworld.ie and the Dublin-based Tinpot Productions.

Each weekly 20-minute-long episode will delve into the key advertising and marketing stories of the day, talk to the people behind the brands and campaigns, as well as the agencies that create them.

The concept has been piloted over the past few months, and the feedback has been very positive, according to John McGee, editor and publisher of IMJ/Adworld.ie

“We have been looking at the digital audio space for a long time, but we’ve wanted to do something completely different from the other marketing and advertising podcasts out there. Now that the Irish digital audio market is maturing and we have found a like-minded partner in Tinpot Productions, the time is right. The launch of the new podcast will be the first of several new digital products we will be launching this year, so stay tuned.”

“The podcast format is pretty straightforward,” added Daryl Moorhouse, managing director of Tinpot Productions.

“We want to provide insights into the top two or three need-to-know marketing and advertising stories of the week, presented in an entertaining and concise format. In the course of covering these key stories, we’re interested in opinions that shine a light on the ever-changing landscape of marketing and advertising,” he added.

“It’s a big ask to expect somebody to give you 20 minutes of their headspace once a week, so we want to ensure we’re matching consistent content delivery with audio innovation – week in and week out.”

The Irish Marketing Podcast will be available on all the main streaming platforms from September 8th. To listen to the teaser click HERE