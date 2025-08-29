TGI Data Shows Belfast Live as NI’s Top Digital News Brand

Belfast Live has reaffirmed its position as Northern Ireland’s number one digital news brand, according to the latest Northern Ireland TGI data from Kantar Media.

The figures, released this week, show that almost 400,000 consumers engage with Belfast Live every week — representing 26% of the adult population. “The results underline the platform’s dominance in the region, particularly among the highly competitive under-35 audience segment,” the publisher notes.

“As part of Reach plc, Belfast Live has consistently outperformed other local publishers, cementing its place as the strongest commercial news platform in Northern Ireland’s digital media market.”

Sheena McStravick, Editor of Belfast Live, said the recognition was a testament to the newsroom’s” commitment to serving readers.”

“We’re thrilled to continue to be recognised as the leading commercial news platform in Northern Ireland. Our team at Belfast Live is dedicated to delivering engaging breaking news and features that reflect the issues, events, and stories that matter most to our readers. Our focus at Belfast Live has always been to serve all communities in Northern Ireland, so it’s incredibly rewarding to know that we are the top destination for so many people seeking news and information across the country.”

Cherith Andrews, Sales Director of Belfast Live, added that the results highlight the platform’s strength for advertisers: “This latest TGI data reaffirms what our commercial partners already know — Belfast Live is a must-have on every media plan. We’re one of the only platforms that can consistently deliver at scale, especially among the highly sought-after youth audience. Reach’s continued investment in digital innovation and trusted journalism ensures that our audience leadership in Northern Ireland isn’t just maintained — it’s growing. There’s simply no other publisher that offers this depth of engagement across such a broad and diverse demographic.”

According to Kantar’s Northern Ireland TGI-2025 survey (covering October 2024 to April 2025), Belfast Live continues to lead the field ahead of other major news publishers, including the Belfast Telegraph, Belfast News Letter, and Irish News.