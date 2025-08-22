THINKHOUSE & GOAL NextGen Launch ‘Cards for Humanity’

THINKHOUSE, in collaboration with GOAL NextGen has launched Cards for Humanity, a new storytelling game designed to encourage connection, conversation, and cultural engagement.

The initiative, created in collaboration with GOAL’s newly formed Connection Council and its PR and creative agency THINKHOUSE, represents a new model of co-creation and purposeful brand storytelling. It is the latest step in GOAL NextGen’s multi-year campaign to inspire active global citizenship in Ireland and beyond.

Unlike traditional party games, Cards for Humanity invites players to reflect on values, memories, and hopes for the future through simple, thought-provoking prompts. The game is digital-first, free to download, and designed for use at home, at live events, or by organisations looking to foster engagement and dialogue.

The Connection Council – a group of cultural leaders including Leon Diop (Black and Irish), Melanie Lynch (Our Story & HerStory), Gaff (Seanchoíche), Ayesha Syeddah (GORM Media), and hip hop duo Tebi Rex – helped shape the game’s direction and content.

“This is one of the most meaningful collaborations we’ve worked on,” said Victoria Walshe, Global Citizenship Programme Manager at GOAL. “In a time of deep division, Cards for Humanity offers a joyful, accessible way to build empathy, spark dialogue, and inspire active citizenship. It’s a reminder that the best campaigns start with authentic conversation.”

The game is available now to download free at goalglobal.org/xchange/cards-for-humanity