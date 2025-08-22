Out Look: Out of the Dark, Out of the Frame

Aaron Poole, marketing executive, PML Group with this week’s Out \ Look on Out of Home

Dublin has been alive with landmark moments this cycle, from Oasis and Robbie Williams at Croke Park to the Aer Lingus College Football Classic, The Big Grill Festival and Wider Than Pictures all drawing crowds in their droves out of home and around the streets of the capital. This surge in cultural activity has created the perfect stage for brands to connect with vast, varied audiences at peak moments of attention. Against this backdrop, two standout OOH innovations have emerged, one lighting up the night, the other leaping beyond its frame.

Oreo’s Night Twist Lights Up Dublin

Oreo has brought a glow to Clanbrassil Street this cycle with a neon-enhanced 48 Sheet special build, part of its nationwide “Night Twist” campaign.

Planned by Spark Foundry and PML for Mondelez, the installation transforms after dark as built-in illumination makes the creative’s blue “Night Twist” headline shine brightly into the night.

The campaign, which spans classic and digital formats including Digipanel, DigiTower, dPods, Orbscreens and Urban Screen, invites passers-by to “Scan. Play. Win.” with hundreds of after-hours prizes up for grabs. The Clanbrassil Street location serves as a focal point, delivering visibility to both daytime traffic and the evening commuter flow.

Disney+ Brings Alien Earth to East Wall

Across the city, Disney+ has marked the release of Alien Earth. The campaign’s marquee element comes in the form of a 2D special build on a 48 Sheet backlit panel at East Wall.

Planned by Source out of home for Zenith, the creative features the alien and its tail breaking the frame for added depth and drama, greeting drivers as they make their way past Point Village towards Dublin’s motorway.

The special forms part of a wider OOH mix including a wrapped Luas Column, roadside 6 Sheets, T-Sides delivering impact across multiple commuter routes.

Special builds like this demonstrate the effectiveness of innovative formats in commanding attention. PML Group’s IMPACT Attention research shows that 85% of consumers say such formats capture their attention, while 84% believe they make the brand appear more innovative and forward-thinking.

Deception and drama hit the streets for RTÉ’s The Traitors launch

RTÉ is bringing intrigue, strategy and suspense to Irish screens this season with the launch of The Traitors Ireland, and the buzz is already being felt on streets and in stations nationwide thanks to a supporting Out of Home campaign.

The campaign builds on RTÉ’s wider multi-channel activity, with Outdoor working in tandem with on-air promotion and digital channels to create a sense of cultural moment around the launch.

The show, fronted by presenter Siobhán McSweeney, is a gripping reality competition where trust and betrayal are put to the ultimate test. A group of contestants live together and complete challenges to build a prize fund, but hidden among them are ‘traitors’ whose goal is to secretly sabotage the group. With strategy, suspicion and deception at its core, the series has been a hit internationally, and anticipation for the Irish edition is high as it debuts on August 31st on RTÉ.

To build excitement in the run-up to launch, the Out of Home campaign spans multiple high-impact formats across Dublin, including Supersides, Bus Shelters, dPods, Adshel Live Roadside, Digital Station Galleries and Hueston Commuter Points. Creative showcases the show’s distinctive branding, spotlighting McSweeney against the atmospheric backdrop of the Traitors’ castle, flanked by wolves and cloaked figures, leaving a lasting impression on commuters and city audiences alike. The campaign is planned by Dentsu X and PML.

Vodafone Powers the ‘Green Wave’ on OOH ahead of World Cup kickoff

Vodafone have taken to the streets and the skies with Green Wave, a new OOH campaign urging fans to throw their weight behind the Ireland Women’s Rugby team as the World Cup kicks off this weekend.

The creative from agency 53Six hard to miss, featuring 4 internationals charging forward through a towering surf, the rallying cry “Join the Green Wave” emblazoned beside them. The work is running on a broad canvas of formats including Sky Screen, Star Screen, AerPods, Digipoles, Digipanels and Digital 48s, supported by 6 Sheets around busy commuter routes. Dentsu handled media with PML on planning.

Perhaps the most poignant element is at Dublin Airport. Terminal 2 has been lit up green with digital screens carrying the campaign at departure gates, retail areas, lounges, even the car park concourses. It’s clever placement ahead of Ireland’s opening fixture against Japan this Sunday in Northampton, followed by Spain a week later and New Zealand in Brighton. With fans packing their bags this week, Vodafone is intercepting them right at the point of departure.

Ciara Lawlor, Business Director at dentsu Ireland previously said: “It’s such an exciting time for Irish women in sports right now. The Women’s Rugby World Cup is the perfect platform for Vodafone to step up and show their support of the Irish women’s team as they compete this August and September.”

Sport is tribal, emotional, and deeply unifying, and for sponsors it’s one of the rare moments where brands can be woven into the occasion itself. Our latest IMPACT research underlines this with half of Dubliners say seeing a brand advertised as the official sponsor of a sports event makes it feel more relevant to the moment, rising to two-thirds among 16–24s. And when asked which channel delivers that sponsorship message best, OOH comes first.