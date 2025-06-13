Partner Content: Invest in Your Brand with a Masters in Consumer Insights & Branding

Partner Content: Invest in Your Brand with a Masters in Consumer Insights...

By Maynooth University

In a crowded marketplace, brands that thrive are those rooted in deep consumer understanding and strategic clarity. For marketing professionals seeking to elevate their impact, the MSc in Consumer Insights and Branding Strategy at Maynooth University offers the ideal next step.

Industry-led Faculty

This dynamic programme is designed to bridge theory and practice—blending cutting-edge academic insights with real-world application. You’ll gain a concrete foundation in consumer psychology, data-driven strategy, and brand development, enabling you to shape enduring brands and create marketing that truly resonates.

Led by an industry-focused faculty, the course equips professionals with the tools and confidence to lead strategic initiatives, uncover consumer truths, and deliver measurable impact for organisations. Whether you’re aiming to deepen your current expertise or pivot toward a more strategic marketing role, this course delivers the knowledge and credentials to back your ambition.

Built for Marketers

“This programme is built for marketers who want to do more than follow trends—they want to understand the consumer, lead with insight, and build brands that last,”

says Professor Joseph Coughlan, Head of School, Maynooth University Business School.

“It’s a transformative opportunity for professionals ready to take their strategic thinking to the next level.”

As Ireland’s fastest-growing university, Maynooth University combines a long-standing academic tradition with a strong reputation for innovation and student experience. The School of Business is known for blending academic excellence with close industry links, producing graduates who are ready to lead.

Course content includes modules on data-driven marketing, consumer behaviour, and strategic brand management, with options for a paid placement or consulting project or academic dissertation—giving students both depth and flexibility in shaping their learning.

With flexible options—1 year full-time or 2 years part-time—you can invest in your career without stepping away from it.

👉 Find out more and apply

With flexible options—1 year full-time or 2 years part-time—you can invest in your career without stepping away from it.

Webinar Invitation

Curious to learn more? Join Professor Elaine Wallace of Maynooth Business School for a focused webinar on the MSc Consumer Insights and Branding Strategy and discover how this programme can sharpen your strategic edge and future-proof your marketing career.

🗓 Tuesday 17th June

🕧 12:30pm

🔗 Register here