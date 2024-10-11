Avant Money Signals Intent With New Mortgage Campaign from Dynamo

With competition in the Irish mortgage market continuing to intensify following the entry of Avant Money earlier this year, the Spanish-owned financial services company has launched its first through the line consumer campaign.
Created by Dynamo, the campaign is called “Advantage: You” and highlights the speed at which Avant delivers its mortgages to customers and is running across OOH, commuter media, social and display.
According to the agency, the visual and sound design employs a”n old vs. new theme, with outdated type and SFX being juxtaposed with brighter, bolder and more streamlined alternatives which represent the modern, digital-first offering of the brand.”
“We wanted to be real with people and acknowledge that the market is highly competitive, but without leaving them feeling down about it. Instead of putting them in the long queues and paperwork avalanches, we show that there are actually real, attainable ways the brand gives them an Advantage. Buying your home should still be a great moment in life and that’s the feeling we wanted to leave them with,” says Sean Timbs, senior copywriter at Dynamo.
Credits
Client: Avant Money
Head of Marketing & Customer Experience: Lorna Farrell
Head of Marketing: Bronwyn Greene
Marketing Manager: Alison Cody
Agency: Dynamo
Creative Director: Ross Giles
Creative Director: Conor Wynne
Senior Copywriter: Seán Timbs
Art Director: Shane O’Hare
Senior Brand Designer: Guy Cresswell
Motion Director: Tommy Breen
Communications Director: Siobhan Lavery
Account Director: Mathilde Paus
Sound Design : Blast Audio
Creative Technologist: Torlogh O’Boyle