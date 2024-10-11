Avant Money Signals Intent With New Mortgage Campaign from Dynamo

With competition in the Irish mortgage market continuing to intensify following the entry of Avant Money earlier this year, the Spanish-owned financial services company has launched its first through the line consumer campaign.

Created by Dynamo, the campaign is called “Advantage: You” and highlights the speed at which Avant delivers its mortgages to customers and is running across OOH, commuter media, social and display.

According to the agency, the visual and sound design employs a”n old vs. new theme, with outdated type and SFX being juxtaposed with brighter, bolder and more streamlined alternatives which represent the modern, digital-first offering of the brand.”

“We wanted to be real with people and acknowledge that the market is highly competitive, but without leaving them feeling down about it. Instead of putting them in the long queues and paperwork avalanches, we show that there are actually real, attainable ways the brand gives them an Advantage. Buying your home should still be a great moment in life and that’s the feeling we wanted to leave them with,” says Sean Timbs, senior copywriter at Dynamo.

Credits

Client: Avant Money

Head of Marketing & Customer Experience: Lorna Farrell

Head of Marketing: Bronwyn Greene

Marketing Manager: Alison Cody

Agency: Dynamo

Creative Director: Ross Giles

Creative Director: Conor Wynne

Senior Copywriter: Seán Timbs

Art Director: Shane O’Hare

Senior Brand Designer: Guy Cresswell

Motion Director: Tommy Breen

Communications Director: Siobhan Lavery

Account Director: Mathilde Paus

Sound Design : Blast Audio

Creative Technologist: Torlogh O’Boyle