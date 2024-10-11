Out \ Look: RTÉ Radio 1 Tunes in with Dynamic OOH

Aaron Poole, marketing executive, PML Group with this week’s Out \ Look on Out of Home.

While RTÉ Radio 1 airs across the radio waves, it’s also making waves this cycle with a disruptive dynamic DOOH campaign for the audience in the Outdoor environment.

Planned by PML and dentsu X, the campaign is showcasing the station’s ability to extend its presence beyond traditional radio and reach audiences in key roadside and commuter locations. Harnessing the power of dynamically enabled DOOH formats, the campaign is engaging with consumers in an impactful, real-time manner. Large format roadside Digital 48 Sheets target drivers on their way into work, while Commuter dPods target key urban transit locations at city centre locations in Dublin.

The dynamic elements are complimented by classic 48 sheets and Adshel 6s.

The dynamic activation is served via LIVEPOSTER, updating in real-time to reflect live programming throughout the day. Show creative featuring programme hosts Oliver Callan, Claire Byrne and Louise Duffy appear sequentially on weekdays 9am, while copy featuring Brendan O’Connor will appear on Saturday and Sunday from 12pm. The distinctive neon ‘RTÉ Radio 1 ON AIR’ feature embedded in all copy pulses to reflect the live feel, while dual-language copy in both Irish and English reflects the national reach of the station.

This precision targeting is supported by PML Group’s MAPS platform, ensuring that RTÉ Radio 1’s message reaches key commuter and urban audiences at the right moments. It is the latest in a succession of multi-network dynamic and precision focused work from the national broadcaster. Over the summer months, dynamic was employed to congratulate Team Ireland’s gold medalists at the Olympics in real time.

“We are always look to connect with audiences in a tangible way”, notes Maria Buckley, brand and marketing manager at RTÉ, “Being able to layer in a dynamic OOH where we are able to reach audiences with our content as it is live is a fantastic addition to our overall campaign.”

According to our Impact: Attention research, 70% of people exposed to dynamic OOH recall the messaging, while 63% note a link between OOH and radio content they’ve heard. This crossover effect is amplified in RTÉ’s campaign, ensuring that listeners are not only reminded of the station’s key shows but are also encouraged to tune in when it matters most—during peak commuting hours.

OOH’s ability to complement other media is a core strength, and this campaign serves as a prime example of how dynamic content can enhance the effectiveness of a broader media plan. By aligning its OOH creative with its live radio schedule, RTÉ Radio 1 successfully amplifies its presence on the streets, ensuring the brand stays top of mind with listeners on the go.

The New Word on the Street

OOH advertising offers a unique combination of broad reach with local impact. Impossible to ignore, it provides a 24/7 presence across the nation. OOH interacts with consumers as they live, work and play across multiple touchpoints throughout the day, consumers are exposed to various OOH platforms commuting, shopping, socialising and working.

Building a brand involves fostering recognition and trust over time. OOH advertising contributes to this process by providing consistent brand visibility. When people encounter a brand repeatedly in various OOH locations, it reinforces their perception. This consistency helps to establish trust and reliability in the minds of consumers. OOH can quickly bring legitimacy to a new brand.

Results from our latest iQ study, conducted with Ipsos B&A, show that the population consider Out of Home a valuable way to find out about new products and services. High visibility across various select locations creates memorability and identity for a new brand.

OOH is a visual medium. There is no editorial, just pure advertising. This gives the consumer the opportunity to get a real sense of the new brand, its look, its style and a feel for its personality.

Here’s a few recent examples of rebrands and refreshes on OOH.

Liberty Insurance recently rebranded as RedClick Ireland utilising both classic and digital roadside to get the new name and logo out there.

A standout campaign this year was for the Pepsi Max brand refresh, complete with the spectacular Convention Centre Projection Wrap, Connolly Station Sound Tunnel and Bus Shelter Wraps.

Last year one of Ireland’s most beloved family-friendly destinations, reopened its gates with new rides and attractions and a brand-new name, Emerald Park.

“For our rebrand, we quickly identified outdoor as a perfect medium to communicate the new name and let people know that we are both open and looking forward to seeing them,” commented General Manager, Charles Coyle at the time.

Also last year Guinness 0.0 went all in to make it a St Patrick’s Day to remember. 0.0’Donohue’s’ pub rebranded serving to highlight the 300+ pubs across the country serving Guinness 0.0.

In 2022, Very took to the streets to announce its new name. OOH can also double as an effective conversion tool when used in specific instances. It’s a way to bridge the gap between awareness and a direct call-to-action driving IRL to URL.

In 2023, Jurys Inn hotels in the UK and Ireland rebranded as Leonardo Hotels and showcased this on OOH using a very apt visual metaphor central to the service offering.

OOH has a unique visual impact: a creative canvas designed to grab attention. In a world filled with digital noise and distractions, OOH ads can’t be skipped, scrolled past, or ad-blocked. They command immediate visual attention and engage viewers on a visceral level.

So, for those advertisers refocusing on brand building, it’s time to take a fresh look at OOH. It offers a plethora of ways to enable advertisers to grab attention, increase brand recognition, and drive engagement with target audiences. By harnessing creativity, data-driven insights, and the unique strengths of OOH advertising, businesses can effectively drive brand awareness, recognition, and connection with their audiences in ways that are increasingly important in challenging market conditions.



Maxol’s ‘In the Bag’ Delivers Real-Time Relevance

Maxol is back with a dynamic OOH campaign, designed to engage consumers throughout the day with a series of contextually relevant messages.

Planned by Zenith and Source out of home, the campaign uses a mix of high-impact, dynamically enabled formats to adjust its creative based on time of day to highlight different offerings available.

The campaign is live across Digipoles, Digital Kiosks, Digipanels, Digishelter, and Digital 48 Sheets utilising daypart scheduling the campaign changes copy from morning through evening. Messaging shifts from ‘Brekkie in the Bag’—promoting breakfast essentials like Kellogg’s cereals and Galtee bacon—to ‘Lunch in the Bag’ and ‘Treats in the Bag,’ with snack and convenience items featured as the day progresses.

The dynamic content is served through LIVEPOSTER, ensuring that Maxol’s messaging remains fresh and relevant to passersby.

“Implementing the dynamic messaging element of our Bags More OOH campaign has allowed us to deliver the relevant messaging to consumers at the right time,” noted Nikki Maguire, Head of Marketing at Maxol marketing team, “Advertising breakfast in the evening when our target audience is thinking about dinner or treats can lead to wasted media spend. Dynamic Dayparting messaging in our OOH creative meant that we could tailor the message to deliver a stronger return on ad spend”.

Our Impact: Attention study highlights that dynamic scheduling on OOH is particularly effective, with 65% of respondents agreeing that time-specific content feels more relevant. Maxol’s campaign strategically taps into this insight by offering relevant product suggestions at the right time, enhancing consumer engagement and driving higher brand recall.