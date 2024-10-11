DMG Media Showcases Advertising Talent WIth the 40 Under 40 Awards

The best and brightest in Irish advertising were recognised this week at an event hosted by dmg media’s head office on Haddington Road.

Over the past three months, Business Plus has hosted the 40 Under 40 series to showcase “brlliant young minds from the Irish advertising industry.”

The series garnered substantial positive interest from the industry since July, and the series will return imminently with a focus on Ireland’s PR industry.

“DMG Media has been proud to spotlight the next generation of passionate and highly skilled professionals shaping the future of our industry,” said Mairead Kearns, commercial manager of Business Plus.



“Their innovation, dedication, and forward-thinking approach are clear indicators that the media landscape is in excellent hands.We extend our warmest congratulations to all who have been featured in the 40 under 40 initiative.”

Each week three individuals from different companies were featured as part of the segment, offering an insight into their drive and motivation with their favourite quotes and the most notable piece of advice they received during their career.

Karl Bryne, Group Head of Sales at DMG Media added: “It is important to recognise the talent that the advertising industry holds.”