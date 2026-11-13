Javelin Wins On the Beach Media and Strategy Account

Javelin has been appointed to handle brand strategy and media for online travel company On the Beach in Ireland following a competitive four-way pitch.

The appointment comes as the UK-based holiday company seeks to expand its presence in the Irish market, which it entered last year.

On the Beach, which has been operating in the UK for more than 20 years, is targeting further growth in Ireland through 2027 as it looks to build market share in the competitive package holiday sector.

Javelin will be responsible for developing the company’s brand strategy and media activity as part of its plans to increase awareness among Irish consumers.

Aoife Hofler, media director at Javelin, said the agency was looking forward to working with the company.

“We couldn’t be more delighted to welcome On the Beach to Javelin. They’re a smart, ambitious challenger brand with a genuinely compelling proposition, and one we believe will really resonate with Irish audiences.

“Talking about the weather is practically a national pastime, so we’re more than ready for the big dose of sunny optimism that On the Beach brings.”

She added: “The client team is ambitious, collaborative and brilliantly clear about where they want to take the brand. That energy and ambition are a natural fit for Javelin, and we’re hugely excited about what we can achieve together.”

Colin Creagh, head of On the Beach Ireland, said the company had ambitious plans for the market.

“We have ambitious plans to grow On the Beach in Ireland, bringing our digital-first approach to holiday booking to more Irish consumers and offering them great choice, value and protection across beach holidays, city breaks and cruises.

“We chose Javelin for their deep understanding of the Irish consumer and their bold, integrated approach to brand and media, which aligns perfectly with our ambitions for the market. We’re excited about what we can achieve together.”