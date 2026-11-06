The Irish Marketing Podcast: How Verve is Pushing Ireland’s Experiential Boundaries

From sumo wrestling suits in Dublin pubs to live experiences for global brands, Verve has travelled a considerable distance over the past 35 years and on this week’s episode of The Irish Marketing Podcast, group managing director Barry Muldowney discusses the agency’s international expansion and the growing role of experiential marketing in brands’ strategies.

In conversation with host Daryl Moorhouse, Muldowney traces Verve’s evolution under founder Ronan Traynor, from its early days to establishing operations in London, Amsterdam and Singapore. He also discusses plans for the US East Coast and why building an international agency requires local teams with local knowledge.

The conversation revisits the pandemic, when Verve’s live events business faced an abrupt shutdown. Its move into broadcast-quality virtual events, including overnight productions from Dublin for international technology clients, helped the agency develop relationships that supported its subsequent growth.

Muldowney also discusses Verve’s acquisition by the US-based Opus Group, explaining why cultural compatibility, operational independence and protecting the agency’s identity were central to choosing a partner.

Beyond the agency’s own story, he explores how live experiences are moving closer to the centre of campaign planning. Against a backdrop of digital overload and AI-generated content, he argues that physical experiences offer brands an opportunity to build emotional connections and lasting memories.

Sustainability also features, with Muldowney discussing Verve’s B Corp certification and ISO accreditations, and the environmental requirements increasingly shaping international pitches. He offers a practical warning for sponsors too: securing the rights is only the beginning, and brands need to leave enough budget to activate them effectively.

Episode 61 of The Irish Marketing Podcast is out now. The podcast is brought to you by IMJ/Adworld.ie and Tinpot Productions and hosted by Daryl Moorhouse.