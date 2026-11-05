EY Rolls Out Studio+ in Ireland With 350 Specialists

EY Ireland has launched Studio+, a new multidisciplinary team that brings together more than 350 professionals across marketing, strategy, design, technology, data, AI, sales and customer service.

According to EY Ireland, Studio+ will help businesses and public bodies develop new products and services, improve customer experiences and turn investment in technology and AI into measurable commercial and operational results.

The launch was announced by Frank Feighan, Minister of State for Public Procurement, Digitalisation and eGovernment, at EY Ireland’s new offices in Wilton Park.

The Irish operation is connected to EY’s global Studio+ network of 7,000 professionals. Its remit spans growth strategy, customer insight and product design through to technology delivery and the marketing, sales and service capabilities needed to launch and scale new propositions.

According to EY, the launch comes as organisations face pressure to deliver growth and productivity while managing costs and risk, with many seeking to move AI beyond individual pilots and into everyday customer interactions and operations.

Cillian Leonowicz, partner and Customer & Growth Solution Suite lead at EY Ireland, said: “EY Studio+ is about getting to the practical detail quickly, not just setting the strategy but working out what it takes to deliver it and deliver outcomes for customers. Many organisations are experimenting with AI, but too many pilots never make it into everyday use to deliver quantifiable benefits for customers and the underpinning operations teams. Getting real value means getting the fundamentals right, starting with data, and measuring the return of the initiatives and interventions.

“What sets EY Studio+ apart is the combination of end-to-end capabilities and an entrepreneurial mindset. In Ireland, we bring together the skills to support clients from growth strategy, customer insight and product design through to technology delivery, marketing, sales and customer service. Through EY Entrepreneur of the Year, we see first-hand what it takes to grow a brand and build a business, and we bring that same mindset to our clients. That means not just advising on a problem but doing something about it, and helping clients turn ambition into products and services their customers value.”

Studio+ will focus on three areas: customer experience; product and service innovation; and marketing, sales and service transformation. Its work will include redesigning customer journeys, using data and AI to personalise interactions, and improving commercial effectiveness and service efficiency.

Richard Hepworth, EY Ireland consulting partner, Studio+, said: “There is a lot of excitement about AI, and rightly so. But successful transformation starts with people, whether they are customers, citizens or employees. Technology is a powerful enabler, but on its own it is not enough. Lasting value comes from combining it with a real understanding of what customers and employees need, strong design, good use of data and effective delivery. That is what excites me about EY Studio+. It brings deep technical expertise and creativity together in one team, helping clients spot new opportunities and get ideas, and new ways of working, to market faster.”

Siofra Moriarty, EY Ireland business consulting partner, added: “Organisations across all sectors, including financial services, are striving to get better products, services and experiences into customers’ hands faster. EY Studio+ enables exactly that, using AI-enabled solutions to accelerate the full transformation lifecycle, from understanding customer needs and rapidly designing and prototyping solutions through to build and delivery at scale, while ensuring this all takes place within a governed and controlled environment.”