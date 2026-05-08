Dynamo Joins Small Group of Irish Agencies with B Corp Accreditation

Creative consultancy Dynamo has joined a small cohort of Irish marketing and advertising businesses to have been accredited as a B Corporation.

The certification, awarded by non-profit organisation B Lab, recognises companies that meet standards across governance, employee wellbeing, environmental performance, transparency and ethical business practice.

Dynamo said the certification marks an important step in its commitment to building a more responsible and transparent model for creative business.

“Becoming a B Corp is an extremely proud moment for us as a business. It’s about accountability and transparency,” said Róisín Ní Ráighne, managing director at Dynamo.

“It provides a clear framework that challenges us to be better — as an employer, as a partner to clients and as a business operating within society. It gives our team a shared purpose, the knowledge that being good citizens is central to what we do.”

The certification followed an assessment of Dynamo’s policies, operations and culture, including a requirement to consider the impact of its decisions on employees, clients, communities and the environment, rather than shareholders alone.

Dynamo said it views the certification as a starting point rather than the completion of a process.

“The real value of B Corp lies in the discipline it brings,” Ní Ráighne added. “It’s a tool for continuous improvement, helping us measure what matters and make more responsible choices over time. It also means that we can support and advise our clients in a broader context now.”

As a certified B Corp, Dynamo said it will continue to focus on sustainable ways of working, responsible client partnerships and a people-first culture.

Other Irish -certified businesses to have received B Corporation certification include THINKHOUSE, Springboard Communications, &Smyth Communications, Cullen Communications and Unthink.