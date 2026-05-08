Kay McCarthy and MCCP Call it a Day After 18 Successful Years

MCCP, one of the Irish marketing and advertising industry’s leading insight and strategy-led consultancies is to close after 18 years in business.

The business was founded and run by Kay McCarthy and the decision to close down followed a “a deliberate strategic and personal review,” by her.

She said the decision is being made “from a position of strength, with a clear plan to complete all current commitments and deliver an orderly, client-first transition.”

“After 18 years, I’ve made the deliberate decision to close MCCP, with our final day planned for 28 May 2026. This is a carefully considered strategic and personal decision, and we are choosing to conclude this chapter from a position of strength—proud of the work delivered and the standards we have held,” she said.

“Our work is our legacy—and this moment is a celebration of what we’ve built, with our clients, over nearly two decades. This isn’t the end of the story: I will continue to contribute through strategic advisory consultancy, and I look forward to what’s next.”

Over nearly two decades, MCCP has partnered with a wide range of companies and brands to deliver award-winning, often-game changing insights and strategy in both the private and public sector.

“As a team we are proud of our work with our clients and our legacy—and this moment is a celebration of what we have built, with our clients, over nearly two decades , this includes many game-changing brand positionings and initiatives some of which include : Wild Atlantic Way, Orchard Thieves, Jameson Ginger & Lime, Department of Health (Covid and some high impact women’s health programmes), Aldi, many of our leading finance and service brands, FMCG sector including recently relaunched Irish Pride , education sector rebrands and some of Ireland’s well known international brands including Aer Lingus and Smurfit Kappa.