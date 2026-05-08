Home News Kay McCarthy and MCCP Call it a Day After 18 Successful Years

Kay McCarthy and MCCP Call it a Day After 18 Successful Years

MCCP, one of the Irish marketing and advertising industry’s leading insight and strategy-led consultancies is to close after 18 years in business.

The business was founded and run by Kay McCarthy and the decision to close down followed a “a deliberate strategic and personal review,” by her.

She said the decision is being made “from a position of strength, with a clear plan to complete all  current commitments and deliver an orderly, client-first transition.”

“After 18 years, I’ve made the deliberate decision to close MCCP, with our final day planned  for 28 May 2026. This is a carefully considered strategic and personal decision, and we are  choosing to conclude this chapter from a position of strength—proud of the work delivered  and the standards we have held,” she said.

“Our work is our legacy—and this moment is a celebration  of what we’ve built, with our clients, over nearly two decades. This isn’t the end of the story: I  will continue to contribute through strategic advisory consultancy, and I look forward to  what’s next.”

Over nearly two decades, MCCP has partnered with a wide range of companies and brands to deliver award-winning, often-game changing insights and strategy in both the private and public sector.

“As a team we are proud of our work with our clients and our legacy—and this moment is a  celebration of what we have built, with our clients, over nearly two decades , this includes  many game-changing brand positionings and initiatives some of which include : Wild Atlantic  Way, Orchard Thieves, Jameson Ginger & Lime, Department of Health (Covid and some  high impact women’s health programmes), Aldi, many of our leading finance and service  brands, FMCG sector including recently relaunched Irish Pride , education sector rebrands and some of Ireland’s well known international brands including Aer Lingus and Smurfit  Kappa.

Previous articleTourism Ireland Rolls Out Latest Global Campaign from Grey London
Next articleTU Dublin Students Collaborate with Cairn Homes in Javelin Led Ad Collaboration

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR