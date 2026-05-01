The Irish Marketing Podcast: Meadhbh Quinn, Lee Chin and The Two Johnnies

The latest episode of The Irish Marketing Podcast has dropped and this week Bord Gais Energy’s director of marketing, Meadhbh Quinn and director Ben Tonge, takes us behind the scenes of its new campaign that supports its sponsorship of the All Ireland Hurling Championship.

Quinn and Tonge talk about what does it takes to cut through one of the most competitive sponsorship categories in Irish sport.

We hear why the team deliberately walked away from the emotional ‘commitment to your county’ playbook that dominates GAA advertising, and how they brought the Two Johnnies and Lee Chin together in a way that feels genuinely different.

Quinn also describes the script as one of those rare finds where she felt no desire to change anything from the outset, signalling to her immediately that the creative concept had real strength and audience appeal.

Tonge opens up about his comedy roots — from directing the Ted Lasso trailer to running a brilliantly chaotic live cabaret night called Shamn Bodie, cooking hot dogs on stage while hosting five acts — and explains how those live performance instincts shape everything he does on set.

The Irish Marketing Podcast is brought to you by IMJ/Adworld.ie and Timpot Productions and is hosted by Daryl Moorhouse. It is available wherever you access/download your podcasts.