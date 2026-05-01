RTÉ Betting On the Bookies Ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026

With live sport providing big opportunities for bookmakers to connect with their key target market, RTÉ is betting on a minor windfall in the form of gambling advertising from this year’s FIFA World Cup as it prepares to air all 104 matches.

RTÉ is offering bookmakers premium advertising packages worth up to €310,000 for the FIFA World Cup 2026, as the national broadcaster prepares to air all 104 matches across television and its RTÉ Player platform.

The commercial packages, , position the tournament as one of the largest media opportunities of the year, combining mass TV reach with digital streaming at scale.

At the top end of the offering is a pre- and post-match break package priced at €310,000, giving advertisers exposure around some of the most viewed moments of live coverage, including build-up and analysis segments.

A studio break package is priced at €230,000, targeting audiences during in-studio discussion and commentary, while a third in/out programme package is available for €150,000, focusing on entry and exit points of coverage.

Each package includes a minimum of 60 advertising spots, with additional charges applied for premium placement within ad breaks. Position-in-break (PIB) slots, typically associated with higher recall, are available at a 30% surcharge.

RTÉ said all packages are offered on a fixed, non-reconcilable basis, with full cancellation penalties applying once bookings are confirmed — a structure designed to lock in revenue ahead of the tournament.

The broadcaster is leveraging strong historical performance data to support the pricing. During the 2022 World Cup, RTÉ reached 3.3 million individuals, or 74% of the Irish population, on television, while RTÉ Player generated 8.5 million streams across live, catch-up and highlights content.

The 2026 tournament — hosted across the United States, Mexico and Canada — will be the largest in history, featuring 48 teams and returning to a traditional June–July schedule. RTÉ’s coverage will include every match live, supported by studio analysis and digital distribution.

The targeted nature of the offering underscores the continued importance of betting operators within sports broadcasting revenues in general, even as regulatory scrutiny around gambling advertising intensifies in Ireland and other European markets. For RTÉ, however, the World Cup – and sport in general- represents both a significant audience driver and a key commercial opportunity.

Last week, Adworld.ie reported that RTE was offering key advertiser packages, with most expensive option, the Hydration Break Package, priced at €459,000 while other flagship packages include a Whistle Break Package ( €442,000) which is already sold out, a Half-Time Package ( €340,000) as well as In/Out Match Packages (€212,500) and Studio/In/Out Programme Package (€136,000)