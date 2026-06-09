Bauer Media Audio Joins Fire TV Channels as Launch Video Content Partner

Irish content created and owned by Bauer Media Audio, including Off The Ball, Newstalk, Talking Bollox, Mark Mehigan’s Weekly Roast, Stall It and Family Flowers will be available on Fire TV Channels as the platform prepares to roll out across the UK, Germany and Canada.

Already live in the United States, the Amazon-owned Fire TV Channels will give users access to Bauer Media Audio’s video and video podcast content without subscription barriers, significantly expanding the company’s reach beyond its owned and operated platforms.

The launch will include content from Bauer brands and podcasts in the UK including Hits Radio, KISS, Pete Wicks’ Man Made, Katherine Ryan’s What’s My Age Again and Lost in Translation.

Bauer Media said the agreement forms part of its wider strategy to grow its audiovisual footprint and develop as a multi-platform content business, with connected TV opening up new audience and commercial opportunities.

Tobias Nielsen, SVP of Digital at Bauer Media Audio, said launching on Amazon Fire TV marked “an important step” in scaling the company’s audiovisual distribution and unlocking new advertising opportunities across connected TV.

Ruth Fitzsimons, Director of Digital at Bauer Media Audio Ireland, said the deal would bring Bauer’s audiovisual content to new audiences with changing consumption habits.

“At Bauer Media Audio, we are committed to creating brilliant content that engages audiences on-air, in podcasts, and on screen, while expanding our audiovisual reach,” she said.